Unisync Corp.


2025-08-12 10:08:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Unisync Corp. : Today announced strong operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the quarter, Unisync delivered net income before tax of $1.8 million ($0.10 per share) and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million ($0.18 per share) on revenues of $21.9 million. This marks a substantial improvement from the prior year's net loss before tax of $1.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million. Unisync Corp. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $1.29.

