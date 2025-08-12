Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-12 10:08:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc. : Reported today its second-quarter 2025 financial results. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Neo delivered $19.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA for three months ended June 30, 2025, marking a 41.6% increase, from the same periods last year. Neo Performance Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.55 at $17.66.

