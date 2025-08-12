Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Discovery Silver Corp. : Today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenue in Q2 2025 totaled $142.0 million that resulted from gold sales of 42,550 ounces at an average realized gold price of $3,337 per ounce. Net earnings totaled $5.5 million ($0.01 per basic share) versus a loss of $5.1 million ($0.01 per basic share) in Q2 2024 and net loss of $6.5 million ($0.02 per basic share) in Q1 2025. Discovery Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $3.84.

