Bitfarms Ltd.

2025-08-12 10:08:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Bitfarms Ltd. : Reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All financial references are in U.S. dollars. Total revenue of $78 million, up 87% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million, or 18% of revenue, up from $11 million or 28% of revenue in Q2 2024. shares T are trading down $0.08 at $1.64.

