Universal Digital Announces U.S. Listing On The OTCQB

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "LFGMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LFG".

"Trading on the OTCQB is expected to enhance the Company's visibility, broaden our shareholder base, and provide improved access to U.S. capital markets," said Chris Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Digital. "This is an important step in our capital markets strategy as we continue to expand our presence with investors in the United States."

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Universal Digital Inc. can be found at .

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.