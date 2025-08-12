Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Q2 25


2025-08-12 10:07:44
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN). Valens Semiconductor posted 2Q25 revenue of $17.1M, above guidance of $16.5- $16.8M, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of growth and up from $16.8M in 1Q25 and $13.6M in 2Q24. GAAP gross margin was 63.5% (non-GAAP 67.2%), within guidance and up from 62.9% in 1Q25. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(4.0)M was better than the expected $(4.9)-$(4.4)M range. While momentum remains strong, tariff impacts, most notable in automotives, continue to pose a headwind for the Company. Overall, we are impressed with the quarter, see an uncertain end to FY25, and expect steady growth through 2026 and beyond as ProAV inventories correct, the automotive outlook improves, and machine vision markets come into focus.

Key Takeaways:

  • Second quarter revenue of $17.1M exceeded guidance, up 26% Y/Y, driven by strong ProAV and industrial demand.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $(4.0)M, beating guidance and down from $(5.2)M last year.
  • Launched first MIPI A-PHY standard platform in industrial machine vision and expanded VS3000-based products to ~150.



