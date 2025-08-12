Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Q2 25
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Second quarter revenue of $17.1M exceeded guidance, up 26% Y/Y, driven by strong ProAV and industrial demand. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $(4.0)M, beating guidance and down from $(5.2)M last year. Launched first MIPI A-PHY standard platform in industrial machine vision and expanded VS3000-based products to ~150.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment