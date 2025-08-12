Hemostemix Contracts Empire Market Ventures To Increase Market Awareness

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Hemostemix (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) is pleased to announce it contracted Empire Market Ventures to provide an investor market awareness program. Empire Market Ventures (EMV) is a premier consulting firm and full-service advertising and investor awareness agency based in New York City. Specializing in strategic communications, digital media, and market intelligence, EMV delivers tailored solutions that enhance the visibility and growth of emerging companies and publicly traded issuers like Hemostemix Inc. As a trusted partner of high-growth companies, EMV operates independently and at arm's length from its clients, ensuring unbiased guidance and full regulatory compliance. The firm's consultants leverage deep market insights to design and execute comprehensive investor engagement strategies, positioning clients for long-term success in the capital markets.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCellTM (ACP-01). A recent peer-reviewed article in Cells (June 29, 2025) provides the scientific foundation for how ACP-01 and NCP-01 may enhance brain-computer interface performance by reducing inflammation, fostering angiogenesis and synaptic plasticity, and potentially extending implant longevity. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in 11 peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease , chronic limb threatening ischemia , non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy , ischemic cardiomyopathy , congestive heart failure , and angina . Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science . As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .