Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Tajikistan President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2025-08-12 10:07:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Azernews present the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration with the Republic of Armenia, which paves the way for achieving lasting peace between the two countries.

We welcome this historic development and emphasize the importance of peaceful dialogue, which is the only means to address crises and conflicts.

We are confident that the agreements reached will provide the necessary framework for promoting good-neighborly relations, and will also contribute to strengthening the foundations of stability and security in the Caucasus and enhancing constructive interregional cooperation.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, availing myself of this opportunity, I wish you robust health and success in your high state activity for the prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan."

Sincerely,

Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Tajikistan

MENAFN12082025000195011045ID1109918093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search