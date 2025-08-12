Tajikistan President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Azernews present the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration with the Republic of Armenia, which paves the way for achieving lasting peace between the two countries.
We welcome this historic development and emphasize the importance of peaceful dialogue, which is the only means to address crises and conflicts.
We are confident that the agreements reached will provide the necessary framework for promoting good-neighborly relations, and will also contribute to strengthening the foundations of stability and security in the Caucasus and enhancing constructive interregional cooperation.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, availing myself of this opportunity, I wish you robust health and success in your high state activity for the prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan."
Sincerely,
Emomali Rahmon
President of the Republic of Tajikistan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment