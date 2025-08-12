Azerbaijani Embassy In France Addresses Case Involving Detained Family
The embassy told that the employees of the Consular Section are dealing with the issue:
“Since the information about the situation faced by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Guliyev Mahammad and Abdullayeva Gultaj, while leaving the territory of Germany where they lived and traveling to Azerbaijan via the territory of France, the employees of the Consular Section have been dealing with the issue.”
According to the embassy, based on an appeal made to its hotline on July 7, it issued a return certificate for the couple's two children. However, on August 6, when the family attempted to leave France, they were detained by the country's border police and their children were placed in a temporary shelter.
“This step of the French police was justified by the decision of the German court to take custody of the children from the parents,” the embassy noted.
It was added that a local judge in France is expected to consider the issue and reach a conclusion regarding the decision of the German court. In the meantime, the parents have been able to meet with their children.
The embassy stressed that it is holding meetings with relevant French agencies to ensure appropriate coordination:
“The Embassy, as well as the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provides assistance to citizens in the issue of their temporary stay in France. The issue is under our control.”
