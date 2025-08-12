STL Strengthens Its Leadership Team In The US And Europe To Accelerate Growth And Innovation
Jimi Barker
Amir Sekhavat
Tom Boswell
STL, with over 30 years of Optical expertise, is one of the very few players to have end-to-end capability across the fibre value chain, starting with glass preform, fibre, cables, Optical Connectivity solutions and finally a Data Centre portfolio. STL is well poised to drive its growth momentum with its established design and innovation centres and top talent across India, North America and Europe.
STL has hired the following leaders in key roles – Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer, Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity Business, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Copper Business in the past quarter/s.
Jimi excels at fostering innovation and driving process improvements across business lines, with expertise in the telecommunications and data infrastructure industries, including distinguished service in the U.S. Military.
Tom is a seasoned telecom leader with deep expertise in access, carrier networks, and physical infrastructure. He excels at designing fibre and copper network solutions and has worked for 30 years in British Telecom/Openreach.
Amir brings with him more than twenty years of global experience in copper and fibre communication solutions and new product development, working with the likes of Superior Essex in the US and Nexans in Europe.
Rahul Puri , CEO of Optical Networking Business, STL, warmly welcomed the senior leaders in the organisation. He said: "The addition of these accomplished executives marks a pivotal moment for STL's Optical Business across the US and Europe. Their expertise will not only accelerate our innovation and growth, but also enable us to deliver transformative solutions and enduring value for our customers in these key markets."
About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:
STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more , Contact us, stl | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
For more information, contact:
Media Relations:
Shaily Rai Sinha
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Rahul Darak
[email protected]
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Logo:
SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STLWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment