Bookedin Expands Free Plan & Cuts Prices To Support Small Businesses Amid Ongoing Economic Pressures

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - In response to the growing financial pressures small business owners are facing, Bookedin , the appointment and class scheduling app trusted by barbers, tattoo artists, therapists, and other service providers, is rolling out a new, more accessible pricing structure and significantly expanding its free plan . The changes will take effect as of today.

Small business owners continue to grapple with rising inflation, increasing labor costs, and higher supply prices, all while striving to deliver quality service and keep their doors open. Bookedin's latest move is designed to help ease the burden by giving more small business owners access to time-saving automation without breaking the bank.

The Free Plan will now include 20 bookings per month, up from just five, and retain essential features such as branded booking pages, social media and website integrations, custom forms, and unlimited logins. For growing businesses, the Plus Plan is getting a price drop, with reductions across all calendar tiers. Most customers will save up to 33%!

"We know how hard it is out there right now. I started Bookedin to help small business owners take control of their schedules and get back more time with clients, and with their families," said Mike Iwasiow, founder of Bookedin. "This pricing change is our way of saying: we hear you. We're in your corner, and we're doing everything we can to support you in these uncertain times."

With these updates, Bookedin reaffirms its commitment to supporting service-based professionals.

About Bookedin

Bookedin is a user-friendly class & appointment scheduling app built for small business owners who want to spend less time on admin and more time serving their clients. We won Capterra's "Best Ease of Use 2025". Our customers frequently share how effortless it is to get started with Bookedin. Their clients also benefit from a frictionless booking experience; no login or account required.

With features like online booking, deposit collection, online payment, calendar syncing, and automated reminders, Bookedin helps small business owners streamline their day and grow their business with confidence.

SOURCE Bookedin

