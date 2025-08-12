Royal Naval Force Strengthens Marine Protection Skills In Aqaba Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Aug. 12 (Petra) – A specialized training workshop opened in Aqaba to enhance the Royal Naval Force's capabilities in protecting the marine environment, under the patronage of Nidal Oran Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA). The event is organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and ASEZA, as part of the "Gulf of Aqaba Resilient Reefs (GFCR)" program.Oran said that ASEZA, under its 2024–2028 strategic plan for sustainable growth, is working to strengthen national institutions' role in protecting the marine environment and conserving Gulf of Aqaba resources, in coordination with national and international partners.He added that developing the Royal Naval Force's capacity to protect marine ecosystems is a key step to improving preparedness and response to environmental challenges, and to enhancing institutional cooperation to ensure the sustainability of the region's unique ecosystems. He noted that this comes alongside earlier training programs launched with other sectors, which will continue to be updated.The two-day workshop brings together 30 personnel from naval units and aims to boost their skills in protecting and monitoring marine ecosystems, addressing environmental threats such as marine pollution, and equipping them with the latest knowledge and practices in coral reef and marine biodiversity conservation. It also seeks to improve coordination between stakeholders and promote the exchange of expertise.Training topics include modern environmental monitoring techniques, marine pollution response procedures, sustainable coastal zone management, methods of protecting coral reefs and endangered species, as well as an overview of relevant environmental laws and agreements.The "Gulf of Aqaba Resilient Reefs" program is an international initiative aimed at protecting and strengthening coral reef resilience by advancing scientific knowledge, promoting reef-supportive business models such as eco-tourism, aquaculture, and sustainable waste management, and implementing practical measures to finance marine conservation and biodiversity protection in the Red Sea.