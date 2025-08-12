NEPCO: Jordan's Electricity Load At 'Record' 4,700 Megawatts Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 12 (Petra) -Director General of National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Sufian Batayneh, said the Kingdom has reached an "unprecedented" level of electricity loads, as peak hours stood at an all-time record high of 4,700 megawatts on Monday, marking the "highest rate in the Kingdom's history."Batayneh said "success" of the national electricity system depends on all parties' cooperation, adding that every contribution to rationalizing consumption makes a "real difference in the stability of the network and avoiding any power outages."This situation, he noted, requires all's cooperation in rationalizing electricity consumption, especially during peak hours, which extend from 6 to 9 pm, to ensure continuity of electricity supply and maintain stability of the national grid.In a press statement on Tuesday, he stated rationalizing consumption directly contributes to relieving pressure on the Kingdom's electricity grid to ensure the continued supply of energy to hospitals, health centers, civil defense, and all vital facilities that rely primarily on electricity.To save energy, he urged citizens and relevant authorities to set air conditioners to 24 degrees Celsius, turn off unnecessary appliances and lights, postpone operation of high-load devices during off-peak hours, and delay charging electric vehicles for periods when the grid is less congested.