King Receives Egypt PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who headed his country's delegation to the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee meetings in Amman.During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, His Majesty stressed the importance of continuing the high level of coordination and cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, particularly in the economic field, to work towards shared goals.Speaking about regional developments, the King reiterated the urgency of stopping the war on Gaza, and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.His Majesty also praised Egypt's efforts, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in support of Palestinians.The King warned of the danger of Israel's security Cabinet's endorsement of a plan to consolidate its occupation of Gaza and expand military control over it, stressing Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, or annex land.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.