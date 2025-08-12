Ascites Market Dynamics Indicate Upward Trajectory Through 2034, Reports Delveinsight Pharmain, Astrazeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Ascites Companies in the market include - PharmaIN, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, GI Supply, BioVie, Ocelot Bio, Movetis, Sanofi, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Norgine, and others.

DelveInsight's “Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ascites market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ascites Market Report:



The Ascites market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2024, Pharmanovia, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in commercializing innovative therapies and enhancing the lifecycle of established medicines, announced the expansion of its oncology portfolio through a new licensing agreement for catumaxomab, aimed at treating malignant ascites.

In 2023, the US ascites market size attributed to cirrhosis was valued at over USD 800 million , with projections indicating growth throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the market size for diuretics used in the treatment of ascites caused by cirrhosis in the US was estimated to be approximately USD 140 million.

In 2023, the US had the highest number of ascites cases caused by cirrhosis among the 7MM, exceeding 152,000 cases. This figure is expected to rise throughout the forecast period (2024-2034).

In 2023, breast cancer contributed the highest number of ascites cases caused by malignancies in the US, with approximately 13,000 cases, followed by colorectal cancer.

In the US, severity-specific cases of Grade II and III ascites totaled approximately 125,000 in 2023.

Key Ascites Therapies: PHIN-214, BIV201 (Terlipressin), OCE-205, catumaxomab, M0002, satavaptan (SR121463B), Tolvaptan, Albumin, Rifaximin, and others The Ascites market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ascites pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ascites market dynamics.

Ascites Overview

A surplus of intraperitoneal fluid is referred to as ascites (hydroperitoneum is a rare synonym). Ascites is a disorder where fluid builds up in the abdominal cavities. Ascites may be painful in extreme cases.

Ascites Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Ascites

Prevalent Cases of Ascites by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ascites Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ascites

Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ascites market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ascites Therapies and Key Companies



PHIN-214: PharmaIN

BIV201 (Terlipressin): BioVie OCE-205: Ocelot Bio

Ascites Market Strengths

The rise in the patient population of underlying conditions of ascites such as liver cirrhosis, alcoholism, kidney or heart failure, malignancy, etc. might contribute to an increase in the patient population of ascites

Ascites Market Opportunities

Limited approved, and emerging therapies in the pipeline offer a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies

Scope of the Ascites Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ascites Companies: PharmaIN, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, GI Supply, BioVie, Ocelot Bio, Movetis, Sanofi, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Norgine, and others

Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Ascites current marketed and Ascites emerging therapies

Ascites Market Dynamics: Ascites market drivers and Ascites market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

