Kunshan Unveils Ambitious Plan To Grow Embodied Intelligence + AI Server Industry To 100 Billion Yuan By 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2025 Yangtze River Delta (Kunshan) Embodied Intelligence Industry Development and Developers Conference recently convened in Kunshan, marking a major step in the city's industrial transformation. At the event, 56 embodied intelligence (AI systems embedded in physical devices such as robots, drones, and smart machinery) projects were signed, representing a total investment of 15.1 billion yuan. The conference also saw the launch of the Kunshan Action Plan for Promoting the Innovative Development of the Embodied Intelligence Industry (2025–2027).







The action plan sets out“Ten Sets of Industrial Actions” (a coordinated package of ten targeted industry initiatives) focused on four frontier sectors: AI servers, intelligent robots, intelligent connected vehicles, and low-altitude aircraft. By 2027, Kunshan aims to achieve an industrial scale exceeding 100 billion yuan in the embodied intelligence + AI server sector, establishing a new 100-billion-yuan industrial cluster.







To reach this goal, the city has pledged to support talent with“tangible resources and heartfelt care.” Tangible resources include eight categories of talent subsidies, with enhanced housing and rental benefits: monthly rental subsidies of 800 yuan, 1,000 yuan, and 1,500 yuan, and home purchase subsidies of 80,000 yuan, 120,000 yuan, and 200,000 yuan for bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree holders, respectively. Heartfelt care spans the entire career cycle-from internships and job seeking to settling down and starting a business-offering targeted, full-cycle support.

As a major economic and industrial hub in the Yangtze River Delta, Kunshan identified robotics as a key industry as early as 2008 and has since attracted leading enterprises such as Luxshare, KUKA, Kawasaki, and Justech. The city has also developed specialized hubs, including the Kunshan High-Tech Zone Robotics Industrial Park and the Huacheng Intelligent Robotics Industrial Park, forming a complete industrial ecosystem from R&D and core component production to complete machine manufacturing, system integration, and application scenarios.

“Kunshan boasts a comprehensive supporting industrial chain, strong clusters of upstream and downstream enterprises, and outstanding machining capabilities. Whatever components we need can be produced quickly in towns like Qiandeng and Lujia,” said Tang Xuechen, co-founder of Myactuator, a high-tech startup in Huaqiao town. Tang noted that Kunshan's industrial base has allowed the company's annual output value to double continuously since 2023.

From building high-level innovation platforms to fostering collaboration among industry alliances, Kunshan has adopted a development philosophy of being“scenario-driven, market-oriented, data-supported, and talent-prioritized.” The Yangtze River Delta (Kunshan) Embodied Intelligence Industry Alliance was formed to help establish a national hub for the new quality productive force of embodied intelligence. Leveraging the region's solid industrial base and innovation ecosystem, the alliance will strengthen cross-provincial collaboration between Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Anhui, advancing joint R&D, shared application scenarios, mutual recognition of standards, and the free flow of innovation resources.

Embodied intelligence is considered a tangible breakthrough in general AI and a signpost for the industries of the future. Kunshan has already established a preliminary AI industrial chain encompassing chips, large models, servers, computility, applications, embodied intelligence, and intelligent terminals, with an annual output value exceeding 30 billion yuan.