AMI Launches Developer Program For Arm Total Design To Rapidly Accelerate Arm-Based Chiplet Development
Srivatsan Ramachandran, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at AMI, noted, "The AMI Developer Program for Arm Total Design brings together custom silicon designs, dynamic firmware, and advanced ecosystem partner technologies in a rapid and collaborative way to shift-left Arm-based custom silicon designs. Most importantly, the Developer Program will eliminate many of the roadblocks faced by a traditional commercial engagement, facilitating smoother and quicker entry into the design process."
The AMI Developer Program for Arm Total Design features generous licensing terms for our Exclusive and Early Adopter Partners for AMI firmware solutions like OpenBMCTM-based MegaRAC OneTreeTM Manageability Firmware and Aptio® V UEFI Firmware , and much more. Contact AMI or visit our website for more details on the complete terms and conditions of the Developer Program, the benefits of working with AMI, and to get started on your Arm Neoverse CSS-based chiplet design journey today.
Arm and Neoverse are registered trademarks and trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates) in the US and/or elsewhere. Aptio and MegaRAC are registered trademarks of AMI US Holdings, Inc. OpenBMC is a trademark of LF Projects, LLC. All other registered trademarks and trademarks are the property of their respective companies.
About AMI
AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.
