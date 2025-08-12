Iteris And Almaviva To Showcase Smart Mobility Innovations At ITS World Congress 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier sponsors to deliver live demos, expert panels, and smart mobility innovations at Booth #1613

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc ., the world's trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and parent company Almaviva , a global leader in digital transformation, are excited to announce their participation in ITS World Congress 2025 in Atlanta, GA. With their largest presence to date, Iteris and Almaviva will be at Booth #1613, offering live demos, expert insights, and an up-close look at how the company is driving the future of intelligent transportation systems.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of live demonstrations and product innovations, including:



Vantage PedSafe® : Experience a live demo of Iteris' pedestrian safety system designed to enhance crosswalk visibility and safety.

Vantage Apex® : Discover the latest AI-powered detection algorithms for advanced traffic monitoring.

ClearGuide® : See new features like AI enhancements, dashcam imagery and probe-based signal performance measures (SPM).

Connected Vehicle Solutions : Ride along in a live, in-vehicle demo featuring Iteris V2X Connect® and VantageARGUS CV® , showcasing real-time, OmniAir-certified V2X system validation and analytics. Almaviva Innovations : Learn how Almaviva is driving digital transformation in mobility and infrastructure across the globe during in-booth presentations of their MOOVA Transit​, Structural Health Monitoring (SHM)​ and Smart Road​ solutions.



Hear from Iteris and Almaviva experts during key conference sessions:

Sunday, August 24



Stefania DiSerio:“Rome's Mobility Transformation: MaaS System” at 2:45–3:45 PM Stefania will be presenting alongside Eugenio Patanè, the Deputy Mayor for Mobility for the Municipality of Rome and Vice Chair of Mobility Forum of Eurocities Network.

Monday, August 25



Tom Lusco:“Enabling Content Sharing with Interrogative Resources” at 8:00–9:30 AM

Masoud Hamedi:“Estimating Traffic Volume from Probes” at 8:00–9:30 AM

Tuesday, August 26



Joe Bergera: Panelist,“Data-Driven Decision Making for Smart Mobility” at 8:00–9:30 AM

Allison Palumbo:“Using Probe-Based Data Analytics to Measure Signal Retiming Efficacy” at 10:00–11:30 AM

Dean Gustafson:“SmarterRoads: Enhancing Transportation Data Sharing and Decision-Making” at 10:00–11:30 AM Moe Zarean: Moderator,“Managing and Utilizing Data: Digital Infrastructure, AI-Based Tools” 1:00–2:30 PM

In addition to showcasing transportation innovation, Iteris invites attendees to stop by Booth #1613 to participate in a charitable activity benefitting The Receiving Hope Center , a local Atlanta-area anti-trafficking organization. This initiative reflects Iteris' ongoing commitment to ending human trafficking and supporting the communities where we live and work.

Iteris and Almaviva are now booking one-on-one meetings with transportation professionals, agency leaders, and technology partners-schedule your meeting today .

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris' cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris' advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris' website at .

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding €1.4 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market's strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. [almaviva.it]

