VRIZE Honored On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VRIZE, a next-generation digital engineering firm, today announced its debut on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1320 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company posted an impressive 333% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, earning additional distinctions as No. 129 in Florida, No. 29 in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metro area, and No. 66 in the IT Services industry.Building on its earlier recognition in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, VRIZE continues to accelerate with strong momentum, sustained growth, and a steadfast focus on delivering measurable business outcomes.Reflecting on the recognition, Maloy Roy, CEO of VRIZE, said“This milestone belongs to every VRIZE team member and client who believed in our mission. It reaffirms that we're not just keeping pace with change-we're helping our clients lead it. The Inc. 5000 honor highlights that VRIZE is delivering today while shaping the future.”Published annually, the Inc. 5000 honors independent, entrepreneurial companies that demonstrate exceptional growth and resilience. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.VRIZE's appearance on the 2025 list reflects its remarkable trajectory since its inception in 2020. In just a few years, the company has scaled rapidly, driven by a bold vision, relentless execution, and an unwavering commitment to transforming potential into exceptional results that redefine industry standards.The complete 2025 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database, is available at .“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place from October 22 to 24 in Phoenix. The top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.This distinction underscores VRIZE's dedication to supporting modern enterprises as they navigate increasing complexity and drive digital transformation. Through strategic guidance and purposeful execution, VRIZE equips organizations to scale effectively and secure a lasting competitive edge. Looking ahead, this recognition fuels an even stronger resolve to engineer what's next-for its clients, its people, and the future of digital innovation.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit:About VRIZEFounded in 2020, VRIZE is a next-generation digital engineering firm delivering frictionless digital transformation for modern enterprises. With a rapidly growing team of 450+professionals, VRIZE helps clients achieve scale and agility through services spanning platform consulting, digital customer experience, data analytics and AI, supply chain transformation, and quality engineering.For more information about VRIZE, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .

