Equitus Opens New Headquarters In Clearwater, Strengthening Tampa Bay's Tech Hub

- Rob Guidry, CEO of EquitusCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equitus AI today announced the grand opening of its new headquarters on Tech Data Drive in Clearwater Florida. This move solidifies its presence in the greater Tampa Bay region, now a thriving tech hub, and underscores the company's commitment to fostering local innovation while accelerating global enterprise AI development.Strategically located on Tech Data Drive, right next to its primary software distributor TD SYNNEX, the new Equitus headquarters brings advanced technology development back to the street where it all began. Tech Data, founded in Clearwater in 1974, became one of the world's largest IT distributors and gave its name to the road that housed its global headquarters. In 2021, Tech Data merged with California-based SYNNEX Corporation to form TD SYNNEX, now the world's largest IT distributor.Just across the street from Equitus, TD SYNNEX also hosts the IBM Innovation Studio, a dedicated space for showcasing enterprise-grade AI and infrastructure technologies. Equitus, both an official IBM ISV and IBM Technology Partner, was recently invited there by IBM to present at the launch of IBM Power11, demonstrating its flagship platforms, KGNN (Knowledge Graph) and EVS (computer vision), running natively on IBM Power servers. This proximity to the IBM Innovation Studio and to TD SYNNEX, IBM's largest global hardware distributor, creates a unique innovation corridor, enabling Equitus to actively participate in joint demonstrations, proof-of-concept deployments, and technical co-development initiatives.By embedding itself at the heart of this dynamic technology ecosystem, Equitus is not only honoring the legacy of Tech Data Drive, but also transforming it into a launchpad for the next phase of enterprise AI innovation.Outfitted with collaborative product development spaces, the headquarters will support the company's evolving flagship solutions:- KGNN, the automated data structuring AI platform (Knowledge Graph Neural Network)- EVS, the video analytics engine transforming active and passive footage into real-time intelligence (Equitus Video Sentinel)This expansion reflects Equitus's rapid growth, the deepening of strategic alliances, and its rising role in enterprise AI innovation.Built to support a growing team and global partnerships, the new space is designed to drive the company's vision forward from the heart of Tampa Bay's vibrant tech ecosystem.

