Freedom Energy Logistics Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Joining The Ranks Of 2025 Inc. 5000

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

For the fourth time, the energy advisory firm made the Inc. 5000 list, with previous achievements in 2017, 2018, and 2024.

- Bart Fromuth, CEO AUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc . Magazine announced today that Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) achieved the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000's ranking provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.“Freedom Energy is excited to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth time among the leading businesses,” said CEO Bart Fromuth.“Our continued growth reflects the excellence of our team, our steadfast dedication to client advocacy, and our investments in innovative and sustainable energy solutions as well as in our employees. We sincerely appreciate our team, strategic partners, clients, and community for their invaluable contributions to our ongoing success.”Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy is an energy advisory firm delivering strategic energy management and sustainability solutions to a broad spectrum of clients. Our dedicated team provides tailored energy strategies, impartial supplier selection, innovative renewable energy offerings, and comprehensive support for sustainability initiatives, enabling businesses to optimize their energy portfolios and achieve their sustainability objectives.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They did not just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has previously been named three times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, and 2024; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play's Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit .

