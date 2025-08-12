Prefabricated Building Systems Market Anticipated To Reach US$133.944 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.97%

The prefabricated building systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from US$100.242 billion in 2025 to US$133.944 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the prefabricated building systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$133.944 billion by 2030.The prefabricated building systems market has been experiencing steady growth and innovation in recent years. With the increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective construction solutions, prefabricated building systems have become a popular choice for developers, contractors, and architects.Prefabricated building systems, also known as modular construction, involve the assembly of building components in a factory setting and then transporting them to the construction site for final installation. This method of construction offers numerous benefits, including reduced construction time, lower labor costs, and improved quality control.According to industry experts, the prefabricated building systems market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years. Factors such as the growing population, rapid urbanization, and the need for affordable housing are driving the demand for prefabricated building systems. Additionally, the advancements in technology and the use of sustainable materials have further boosted the market growth.One of the key drivers of the prefabricated building systems market is the increasing focus on sustainability and green building practices. Prefabricated building systems are known for their energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint, making them a popular choice for environmentally conscious developers. This trend is expected to continue as governments and organizations around the world prioritize sustainable construction practices.In conclusion, the prefabricated building systems market is witnessing significant growth and innovation, driven by the demand for sustainable and cost-effective construction solutions. With the market expected to continue its upward trend, we can expect to see more advancements and developments in this sector in the future.

As a part of the report, the major players operating in the prefabricated building systems market that have been covered are LafargeHolcim, Katerra, Skanska, Stora Enso, KLH Massivholz, Nucor Building Systems, BlueScope Steel, among others.

The market analytics report segments the prefabricated building systems market as follows:

.By Material Type
oConcrete
oGlass
oMetal
oTimber
oOther Materials

.By Dimension
oSkeleton System
oPanel System
oCellular System
oCombined System

.By Application
oResidential
oCommercial
oIndustrial

.By Geography

.North America
oUnited States
oCanada
oMexico

.South America
oBrazil
oArgentina
oOthers

.Europe
oUnited Kingdom
oGermany
oFrance
oItaly
oSpain
oOthers

.Middle East and Africa
oSaudi Arabia
oUnited Arab Emirates
oOthers

.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oSouth Korea
oOthers

Companies Profiled:

.LafargeHolcim
.Katerra
.Skanska
.Stora Enso
.KLH Massivholz
.Nucor Building Systems
.BlueScope Steel
.Lindab
.Butler Manufacturing
.Taisei Corporation 