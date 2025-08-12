Decorated Military Hero - John 'Tig' Tiegen - To Headline New Mexico's Lincoln-Reagan Dinner At Inn Of The Mountain Gods

John "Tig" Tiegen

John "Tig" Tiegen, Benghazi Hero

Keynote Speaker and Benghazi Survivor to bring Powerful Message of Patriotism and Perseverance to Annual Republican Event on September 27, 2025

- John "Tig" Tiegen, Military Hero, Keynote SpeakerRUIDOSO, NM, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Republican Parties of Lincoln County and Otero County , New Mexico are honored to announce that decorated Marine Corps veteran and national speaker John“Tig” Tiegen will serve as keynote speaker for the 2025 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, to be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the stunning Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, New Mexico.A former Marine, CIA security contractor, and co-author of the New York Times bestseller 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi, Tiegen will share his riveting firsthand experience during the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya - a tragic event that claimed the lives of four Americans thirteen years ago. His powerful account of heroism, courage under fire and steadfast commitment to duty offers a compelling reminder of what it means to serve and protect American values. Tiegen's insights on leadership, accountability and resilience makes him a sought-after speaker for audiences across the country, from veterans and first responders to business and civic leaders.“I am honored to stand with the Republican leaders of Lincoln and Otero Counties as we champion faith-based, principle-driven stewardship for New Mexico,” said John“Tig” Tiegen.“I'm grateful for the opportunity to encourage your communities in the fight to keep New Mexico's values - and its citizens - strong and free.”This year marks the 13th anniversary of the Benghazi attack, a tragic event that unfolded over the course of 13 harrowing hours on the night of September 11, 2012. As America remembers the four lives lost, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, Tiegen's firsthand account will offer a sobering and powerful reflection on what really happened during that deadly siege. His presence at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner serves as both a tribute and a reminder of the courage displayed by those who stood their ground in the face of overwhelming odds.“We are thrilled to welcome John 'Tig' Tiegen to New Mexico for what promises to be an unforgettable evening,” said Rhonda Vincent, Chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party.“His story is one of unshakable courage, loyalty, and conviction-values that resonate deeply with our communities. We invite everyone who loves this country to join us in honoring those who defend our freedom and to be inspired by one of America's true heroes.”The Lincoln-Reagan Dinner is an annual tradition celebrating conservative values, patriotic service and political engagement. This year's event promises to be especially inspiring, with an unforgettable program, VIP reception, meet and greet with John“Tig” Tiegen, cocktails, dinner and the opportunity to connect with fellow patriots from across the region.Event organizers say they've had extraordinary early interest in the event and expect it to sell out quickly and encourage attendees to get their tickets while they last. Tickets are on sale now at . Don't miss this extraordinary evening of food, fellowship and freedom.About John "Tig" Tiegen :John“Tig” Tiegen is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran, security operator, bestselling author, and motivational speaker.“Tig” is the co-author of the New York Times best selling book 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi that later became a movie. A survivor of the 2012 attacks in Libya, he has dedicated his post-military life to sharing the true story of Benghazi and speaking about leadership, patriotism and purpose.“Tig,” renowned for his courageous actions during the Benghazi attacks, has emerged as a compelling public speaker, captivating audiences with his firsthand account of the events and the importance of leadership, teamwork, and resilience in the face of adversity. His work has inspired thousands across the nation.In his speeches about Benghazi, Tiegen provides a gripping narrative, offering deep insights into the chaos and heroism that unfolded on that fateful night. He delves into the critical decisions made under extreme pressure, highlighting the sacrifices made by himself and his comrades. Through his compelling storytelling, Tiegen honors the memory of those lost and underscores the need for preparedness and accountability in any mission.Tickets are on sale now at .See full press release here:

