Ruder Finn Rf.Studio53 Head Zach Russo Named A Prweek 40 Under 40 Honoree

Zach Russo, Head of rf53

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Russo, Head of Ruder Finn's rf53, has been selected as a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree. PRWeek's 40 Under 40 list recognizes outstanding accomplishment and innovation among rising leaders in the communications, PR and marketing industries.

As Head of rf53, Zach Russo has redefined what creative leadership can look like in the modern PR industry. His innovative spirit is indicative in each project he oversees, from vision through execution. He oversees more than 70 creatives, editors, engineers, and designers across North America and the UK, and has helped head Ruder Finn's evolution into a future-facing creative partner for some of the world's leading brands.

In today's rapidly changing world, Russo bridges the gap between human creativity and AI innovation. Inspired by rf53's principle of 'Endless Curiosity,' Russo tirelessly explores AI's storytelling potential, ensuring that human elements are woven into the narratives we develop for our clients.

Russo encourages rf53 teams to apply Ruder Finn's guiding principle of "What's Next" to their creative work, proving that AI does not pose a threat to creativity and instilling confidence that these technologies will continue to unlock potential for those who choose to embrace it.

"Being named to PRWeek's 40 Under 40 List is an incredible honor and a reflection of the boundary-pushing work we are doing to redefine what's achievable for our clients," said Russo. "I look forward to rf53's continued impact on creative industries to embrace what's next, as we rethink storytelling in the age of innovative technology and unlimited human potential."

"PR is experiencing fundamental changes as the age of AI reveals its impact, threats and opportunities. The talent required to prosper in this changing environment will shape the comms profession of the future," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek. "The 40 Under 40 program has been celebrating the next generation of leaders since 2007 and many of them have gone on to hit the heights of the industry - I'm sure the 2025 class will be no exception."

PRWeek's 40 Under 40 honors will be celebrated at a ceremony on October 23 at the Edison Rooftop in New York City.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise-Healthcare, Technology, Brand Experience, Leadership and Workplace-with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit .

Contact:

Megan Fitzgibbon

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED