Watercrest Senior Living Awarded New Management: Launches Rebranding As Sage Park San Antonio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Last week, Watercrest's senior leadership team welcomed and engaged the associates, families and residents as they implemented Watercrest's innovative care, training and service programs in conjunction with the launch of Sage Park San Antonio.

"We are thrilled to welcome the associates who have passionately served the residents of this community for many years," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is inspiring to bring teams together, cultivating new relationships and growth to serve the seniors of San Antonio with the highest levels of care."

Founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Sage Park San Antonio offers assisted living, short term rehabilitation, and long-term skilled care with signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The Sage Park Wellness Department is focused on prevention, healing, and care specific to the unique needs of each resident, helping them to live life to their fullest. Residents will enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, featuring a dynamic calendar of activities and outings, three Chef-prepared meals daily with restaurant style dining, and an Individualized Service Plan (ISP) tailored by care specialists for each resident's personal needs.

The community is conveniently situated amid the Lincoln Heights and Alamo Heights areas of San Antonio at 855 E. Basse Road. Sage Park San Antonio is just minutes from The Quarry Market, San Antonio Country Club, The Quarry Golf Course and the McNay Art Museum. The community offers beautifully landscaped courtyards with walking paths, gazebo and gardens, a sunroom and atrium, library, beauty salon, bistro, and inviting gathering spaces to promote social interaction. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 210-890-2471 or visit Sage Park San Antonio .

