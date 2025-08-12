Standard Textile And Altex Launch US Manufacturing Partnership For Solar Shades With Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift® Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building upon their existing collaboration, this strategic partnership leverages Standard Textile's robust US manufacturing infrastructure and Altex's cutting-edge design to meet the growing demand for safe, accessible, and design-forward window treatments across various sectors, including education, healthcare, hospitality and commercial interiors.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Altex to bring Newton production to Brownsville, Texas," says Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. "As the primary distributor of Newton in the US, this expanded partnership underscores our commitment to US manufacturing excellence and our dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers."

Solar shades with Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift® Technology feature a patented, chain-free design that offers smooth, one-handed operation through an intuitive wand mechanism. Recognized with multiple awards, including the Best of Innovation in the 2024 Nightingale Awards at the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference, Newton enhances safety by eliminating cords and chains, making it ideal for environments where child and patient safety is paramount.

Gilles Dumoulin, President & CEO of Altex states, "Altex is honored to join forces with a company like Standard Textile that shares the desire to support innovative quality products with top service."

The Brownsville facility, which specializes in sewing and fabricating decorative products for the healthcare and hospitality industries-as well as manufacturing pillows-will now also support the production of Newton shades. This expansion includes the integration of advanced digital printing capability. This move reflects both companies' commitment to responsive, US-based manufacturing and localized product availability.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of institutional textiles, serving customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. Having obtained over 150 product and technology patents, the company's products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value.

About Altex

Incorporated in 1975, Altex is a family business that focuses on bringing innovative window covering products to North American dealers. Focusing mainly on roller shades, Altex understands the importance of personalized services for custom made products.

Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift® is a registered trademark of 7912854 Canada Inc. and used under license by Altex Inc.

