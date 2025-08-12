Empower Pharmacy Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This national honor follows Empower's sustained local momentum, having recently been named one of the Houston Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Companies for the third consecutive year.

"This recognition belongs to our people and our partners," said Shaun Noorian, Founder and CEO of Empower Pharmacy. "We didn't grow for the sake of growth. We grew because our model works, because we're solving problems no one else will. Empower exists because traditional pharmaceutical models leave too many patients behind. We built Empower to change that, to deliver affordable, personalized medicine that puts patients first. And we're just getting started."

Since its founding in 2009, Empower has been revolutionizing the development and delivery of customized medications, building a vertically integrated platform that eliminates middlemen and restores decision-making to the people it should serve: patients and providers. As a catalyst for change, Empower is shifting expectations and reimagining care beyond "rescue medicine" toward prevention, optimization, and longevity. From sterile filling lines and advanced cleanrooms to direct-to-provider distribution and proprietary software, Empower has achieved what others said was impossible: personalized medicine at scale, delivered with clinical precision and rigorous quality controls.

"We're not waiting for the system to fix itself," added Noorian. "We've rebuilt it from the ground up, one prescription, one provider, one patient at a time. The Inc. 5000 honor is not just a recognition of our business success, it's a validation of our mission to change healthcare for the better."

With over 1,500 employees and growing, Empower continues to invest in the future of medicine, expanding access, driving down costs, and restoring trust in healthcare through scalable innovation. Its leadership in the national compounding space has made it not just a provider of medications, but a critical infrastructure player in a healthcare system increasingly burdened by drug shortages, supply chain vulnerabilities, and one-size-fits-all treatment models.

About Empower Pharmacy

Empower Pharmacy is the nation's largest 503A compounding pharmacy and 503B outsourcing facility. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with over 1,500 employees, Empower is known for its commitment to personalized medicine, operational excellence, and pharmaceutical innovation. The company serves providers and patients across the country with tailored formulations, advanced manufacturing, and vertically integrated quality systems that prioritize safety, transparency, and access and are advancing the future of individualized care.

Learn more at

