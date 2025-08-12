Advantage Media Launches Dennis Ross Collection

The Dennis Ross Collection

- Dennis RossCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage Media, publisher of Forbes Books and one of the world's most respected authority-building publishing firms, has announced a strategic collaboration with Book Ambition, Inc., the boutique ghostwriting and story design firm founded by acclaimed author consultant Dennis Ross. Together, the two companies are creating the Dennis Ross Collection by Forbes Books and Advantage Books, a premium publishing initiative for accomplished leaders, founders, and entrepreneurs who have important life values and lessons to preserve.The Dennis Ross Collection will produce active memoirs, guideposts that work to preserve a leader's legacy by engaging future generations at an unprecedented level of storytelling. These works will maintain a family's heart, mind and soul using the power of words.Ross explains the concept as,“Creating a monument, not just a manuscript.”“Legacy is fueled by sharing the best of what you've learned with those you love the most,” Ross said.“It would be unfortunate to live fully, only to leave bits and pieces behind. Using a maverick form of storytelling, we can now create books that allow families to vividly experience an author's presence long after they're gone.”Through Forbes Books and Advantage Books, Advantage Media helps business leaders amplify their authority through high-impact publishing, global distribution, and tailored promotional support. With the addition of Book Ambition's renowned ghostwriting and narrative development expertise, Dennis Ross Collection is poised to become the destination for leaders who want to tell powerful, enduring stories with clarity and conviction.Ross is a nationally recognized ghostwriter headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. With a mastery of story engineering, Ross has ghostwritten bestselling books across business and autobiography, serving clients from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. His proprietary narrative framework, The Ross Story Method, is used by Fortune 500 companies and private clients around the world. Book Ambition is also a pioneer in corporate story design for agencies and entrepreneurs.“Advantage Media has always been committed to partnering with thought leaders whose ideas deserve to be amplified,” said Adam Witty, CEO and Founder of Advantage Media.“Our collaboration with Dennis Ross and Book Ambition raises the bar for storytelling and author experience. The Dennis Ross Collection is built for those who are not only recalling the past, but shaping the future.”“Families of legacy recognize the transcendent power of story to shape future generations,” Ross said.“Our strategy of adding words to wordless places transforms the spirit of one generation into a compass for the next. I am honored to co-create works of purpose-preserving the author's voice and their intent for subsequent generations.”About Advantage MediaAdvantage Media provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under four imprints – Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, and Advantage Books – public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, advertising campaigns, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

