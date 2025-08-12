MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 18.2% CAGR | Automatic Content Recognition Market Hit USD 11.4 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global automatic content recognition market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 333 Pages) at:Driving FactorsRising use of smart devices and content streaming services and growing Integration of ACR in Smartphones and Wearable Devices drive the growth of the market. In addition, growing number of hosted automatic content recognition solution providers fuels the growth of the market. However, increasing security concerns is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of AI, ML and NLP technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automatic content recognition market growth.Market SegmentationThe global automatic content recognition market is segmented based on offering, platform type, technology, deployment mode, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, content type, and geography. By offering, it is divided into solution and service. By platform type, it is fragmented into, connected TVs, linear TVs, OTT applications, and others. In terms of technology, the market is classified into audio and video fingerprinting, audio and video watermarking, speech recognition and others. In terms of deployment mode, the automatic content recognition market is classified into on-premise and cloud. By application, it is divided into audience measurement, broadcast monitoring, advertisement targeting and pricing, content management, and others. By enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprise and SME's. In terms of industrial vertical, it is bifurcated into consumer electronics, media and entertainment, automotive, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, education and others. By content type, it is classified into Video, Audio and Others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe major players operating in the automatic content recognition market are ACRCloud, ArcSoft, Audible Magic, Apple, Digimarc Corporation, Google, Gracenote, IBM Corporation, KT Corporation, Kudelski Group, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communication, Inc., VoiceBase, Vobile, VoiceInteraction, Beatgrid Media B.V., Clarifai. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automatic content recognition industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The global automatic content recognition market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.Based on offering, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.On the basis of platform type, the connected TVs segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the OTT applications segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.Based on technology, the audio and video fingerprinting segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the speech recognition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2031.On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.Based on application, the content management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. However, the advertisement targeting and pricing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (333 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● During the Covid-19 pandemic, the automatic content recognition market witnessed stable growth due to increase in demand for internet usage and surge in sale of communication platform.● The pandemic led to drastic changes in model performance as there was a need for continuous monitoring and validation to mitigate various types of risks.● Due to rapid urbanization, governments introduced strict regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to protect end user data. This fueled the market growth.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Sensitive Data Discovery MarketStreaming Analytics MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.