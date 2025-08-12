VICTORY HOME REMODELING RANKS #685 ON 2025 INC. 5000 LIST AND #38 ON ROOFING CONTRACTOR MAGAZINE's TOP 100 ROOFING CONTRACTORS

National recognitions highlight the company's rapid growth, industry leadership, and people-first approach to business.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling has earned two major national honors, ranking #685 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and #38 on Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 100 Roofing Contractors . These achievements place Victory among the most successful and competitive businesses in the country, reinforcing its position as one of the nation's premier home remodeling companies.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, with stringent requirements for minimum revenue and independent ownership. This year's honorees represent the top tier of American entrepreneurship-companies that have navigated economic shifts, industry disruption, and competitive markets to achieve exceptional growth.

Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 100 ranks the highest-grossing roofing companies in North America based on self-reported annual revenue. Companies that make the list represent the best of the industry in operational excellence, customer service, and scale. Victory's ranking is especially noteworthy as the company is one of only five residential-only roofing contractors on the entire list, with most honorees either focused exclusively on commercial work or serving both markets. Given that commercial projects typically generate significantly higher revenue per job, Victory's position underscores its exceptional performance in the highly competitive residential segment.

"While these rankings are a tremendous honor, they are really a reflection of our people," said Bill Winters, CEO of Victory Home Remodeling. "Our team has poured their passion, talent, and relentless commitment into delivering an industry-defying service experience for our customers. That trust, from both our homeowners and our employees, is the foundation of our growth. These recognitions belong as much to them as they do to Victory."

Victory credits its success to a business model built on trust, integrity, and an unwavering focus on customer experience. The company invests heavily in team development, workplace culture, and best-in-class products, creating an environment where employees are inspired and empowered to deliver exceptional results for every homeowner and the communities they serve.

This recognition adds to Victory's growing list of accolades, including ranking on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Construction, Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces, and Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List.

About Victory Home Remodeling

Founded in 2019, Victory Home Remodeling is one of the nation's fastest-growing home remodeling companies with more than 450 employees and $85 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory provides premium exterior remodeling solutions-including roofing, siding, windows, attic insulation, and gutters-to residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Built on the belief that Customer Experience is Everything, Victory combines best-in-class products, expert installation, and a culture of doing the right thing every time, especially when no one is looking. Victory has served more than 10,000 homeowners and is recognized as a leader in both business growth and workplace excellence. The company has also recently established its first 501(c)(3), The Victory Foundation at Victory-Foundation, to serve nonprofits focused on mental, neurological, and emotional wellness, cancer care and recovery, and addiction recovery. In their first year, they have already been able to raise more than $500,000 for these important causes.

Those interested in learning more about Victory can visit victoryhrg

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling

