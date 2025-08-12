FROM HAULING JUNK TO MAKING MEMORIES: JUNK ROLLS INTO MEDFORD's NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Junk team members pose in front of their signature truck at the Medford Touch-A-Truck event, giving the community an up-close look at their unique, eye-catching vehicle.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kids climbed in. Cameras came out. Smiles were everywhere. Junk made a big impression - and an even bigger impact - at this year's Medford National Night Out celebration at Hormel Stadium.

The company's iconic junk hauling truck took center stage in the event's popular Touch-a-Truck zone, where little ones eagerly honked horns, explored the cab, and chatted with friendly team members. The truck was one of several hands-on vehicles featured during the evening, joining local emergency, service, and utility vehicles in offering an up-close look at the machines that help keep communities running.

Hosted annually by the Medford Police Department, National Night Out drew hundreds of families for an evening packed with activities, from police demonstrations and food trucks to music, games, and community resources. For Junk, it was the perfect opportunity to engage with neighbors in a more lighthearted way.

“Being part of events like this allows us to connect with the community beyond hauling junk,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.“We're here to serve - whether that means clearing out clutter or helping spark a child's imagination behind the wheel of a big truck.”

Alongside giveaways and photo ops, the Junk team enjoyed answering questions about their services and sustainable approach to junk removal. But for many young visitors, the highlight was simple: getting to play“driver” for the day.

About Junk

Junk is a modern junk removal service built for busy people and businesses. With easy online booking, upfront pricing, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk takes the stress out of clean-up. Whether you're clearing out a garage, prepping for a move, or just ready to say goodbye to the clutter-Junk hauls it all. To learn more or schedule a pickup, visit .

