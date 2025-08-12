Dr. Michele Bernatchez Honored With 2025 Threebestrated® Award For Redefining Chiropractic Care In Laval

The Expert Team at Chiro Ste-Rose

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coping with an injury or chronic pain can be challenging both physically and mentally. Conventional treatments often focus on suppressing pain rather than addressing the underlying problem. That is where chiropractic care comes in. It offers a holistic approach that targets the root cause of a problem and ensures long-term relief.A correct and personalized approach to chiropractic care is essential for effective results. In Laval, Dr. Michele Bernatchez stands as an example of this commitment by providing tailored care to each patient's unique needs and helping them restore their mobility and life quality. In recognition of her unwavering dedication, ThreeBestRatedhas named her one of the top chiropractors in Laval in their latest update. This achievement further reaffirms her dedication as a trusted chiropractor in this region.What Keeps Patients Returning to Dr. Michele Bernatchez?Dr. Michele Bernatchez obtained her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer Chiropractic College in Iowa in 1992 with Summa Cum Laude Honors. She has proudly served as the Vice-President of both the Laval North Shore Chiropractic Society and of Chiro-urgence Laval. Partnered with Dr François Poirier, she founded Chiro Ste-Rose, where she and her dedicated team have been working with a mission of helping the Laval community lead a healthy life.From first-time patients to long-term clients, people continue to return to her care because she delivers consistent results with compassion. Her focused care is evident from the very first appointment. Dr. Michele Bernatchez conducts a thorough examination to accurately assess the patient's condition. This involves a range of examinations, including standard physical, postural, orthopedic, neurological, and chiropractic tests, combined with computer-assisted postural analysis and radiological imaging. These advanced diagnostics help her pinpoint the root causes of discomforts with accuracy and provide personalized and gentle care.Using a wide range of treatment techniques such as digital radiology, neuro-vertebral decompression, manual therapy, impulse-activator, Chiropractic BioPhysicsor CBP, ultrasound, and kinesio taping, Dr. Michele effectively treats a variety of conditions. She treats people of all age groups-pregnant women, children, newborns, and elderly adults.With regular progress reviews, she closely monitors each patient's journey and makes precise adjustments to the treatment plan to maximize recovery and ensure lasting wellness.SpineMED- Where Technology Meets True Pain ReliefDr. Michele Bernatchez incorporates SpineMEDtechnology as a cornerstone of her patient care. This advanced system is designed to reduce pressure on nerves and spinal discs, which promotes pain relief without the need for invasive procedures or drugs. This FDA-approved therapy has proven to provide significant relief for conditions such as chronic neck pain, lower back pain, herniated disc, bulging disc (cervical and lumbar), numbness in the limbs, and osteoarthritis. This technology reflects Dr. Bernatchez's commitment to delivering high standard of care and innovative solutions for spinal health.Dr. Bernatchez, along with her dedicated team, strives to make a meaningful difference in her patients' spinal health. They specialize in treating a wide range of conditions, including migraines, back pain, neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, numbness, postural issues, and scoliosis, to name a few. To schedule a free initial consultation, visit: chirosterose .

