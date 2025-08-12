Mingowood Pharmacal Awarded U.S. Patent For Breakthrough Technology Stabilizing Acidic Cannabinoids, Pioneering A New Era In Cannabinoid Chemistry

GEORGETOWN, S.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mingowood Pharmacal today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,377,109 for its novel formulation technology. The patent, "Formulation and Noncovalent Stabilization of Olivetolic Acid Derivatives," covers a new method for effectively stabilizing acidic cannabinoids such as CBGA, CBDA, and THCA.

This significant scientific advancement resolves a long-standing challenge in the cannabinoid field. The inherent instability of acidic cannabinoids has historically limited their use, but Mingowood Pharmacal's new technology overcomes this critical hurdle. By ensuring the stability and integrity of these compounds, the patent opens new possibilities for research, development, and therapeutic applications.

"This patent marks a pivotal moment for Mingowood Pharmacal and for the broader cannabinoid science community," said Dr. Benjamin Cameransi, Managing Partner. "Our team has dedicated significant effort to addressing the instability issues associated with acidic cannabinoids. This innovative formulation technology not only preserves the integrity of these compounds but also paves the way for developing novel and more effective cannabinoid-based therapies."

The proprietary technology offers several key advantages:



Enhanced Stability: The method significantly increases the shelf life of acidic cannabinoid formulations, protecting them from degradation and ensuring products remain effective for a commercially adequate period.



Broad Application Potential: This technology enables the development of a wider range of products, including formulations suitable for injectables, sublingual, oral, and inhalation delivery, opening new avenues in both pharmaceutical and consumer health markets.



Precise Dosage and Purity: The patented process includes methods for the purification and selective extraction of acidic cannabinoids, leading to products with accurate and consistent cannabinoid content.

Improved User Experience: The technology also provides a taste-masking solution, making cannabinoid-based products more palatable for consumers.

Mingowood Pharmacal is actively exploring partnerships to leverage this technology and bring its benefits to patients and consumers.

About Mingowood Pharmacal

Mingowood Pharmacal is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid formulation development, committed to advancing cannabinoid science through rigorous research and developing high-quality, stable formulations.

