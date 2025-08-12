Groundfloor Makes Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Sixth Consecutive Year

Wealthtech company ranks No. 2,695 on the 2025 list, continuing impressive growth trajectory

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning alternative investment platform with over $1.8 billion in investment volume, has once again earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking No. 2,695 for 2025, Groundfloor posted a three-year revenue growth rate of 138 percent. Among Georgia-based companies, it ranks No. 137. This marks the sixth consecutive year Groundfloor has appeared on the list-an accomplishment earned by fewer than one percent of honorees.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for six straight years is another milestone pointing to what we've always believed-that individual investors can drive powerful, sustainable growth when given access to the right tools," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "We're proud to be building a platform that creates space for retail investors in private capital markets on equal terms, and this recognition underscores the strength of that mission."

In 2024, Groundfloor expanded its product lineup to offer even more access to real estate-backed alternative investments. These additions-including the Flywheel Portfolio, an automated, hyper-diversified investment index product-contributed to growing the number of users to more than 280,000 today. The company also issued the first-ever Deferred Pay Residential Transition Loan (RTL) Bond for institutional investors in December 2024, further cementing its role as an innovator in the private credit space.

To date, Groundfloor has facilitated over $1.8 billion in investments from its growing user base and delivered $1.3 billion in repayments to investors, demonstrating the appeal and resilience of real estate debt investing-even amid a volatile housing market and high interest rate environment.

Founded in 2013 by Brian Dally and Nick Bhargava, Groundfloor pioneered the issuance of fractional real estate debt investments to both accredited and non-accredited investors. With most offerings available for as little as $100, Groundfloor remains committed to democratizing access to private market investing.

The company is also notable for its capital structure-over 32 percent of Groundfloor's equity is customer-owned. With more than 7,800 public shareholders and over $35 million raised through customer-driven stock offerings, Groundfloor's growth is both fueled by and accountable to the community it serves.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for alternative investing, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor .

