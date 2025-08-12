Cogitate Makes The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a leading provider of digital insurance platforms, is proud to announce inclusion in this year's Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today released the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

As a rapidly growing technology firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cogitate is proud to be ranked 275th among software companies. This recognition highlights our momentum in delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for the policyholder lifecycle. Over the past 18 months, our customer base has grown by 60%, underscoring the industry's growing demand for innovation in insurance technology.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies," said Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-founder of Cogitate. "This milestone is more than a measure of growth - it's a clear signal that the insurance industry is ready for reinvention. At Cogitate, we're not just enabling digital transformation; we're building the future of insurance distribution and experience. This recognition is a proud moment for our team and our forward-thinking customers who believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform leverages the power of AI Agents, unlocks the value of first-party and third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience. Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out why Cogitate maintains 100% client retention and a Net Promoter Score of 9.8 at .

