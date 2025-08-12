Lawsuit Alert: Investors Who Lost Money With Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ).

Investors who purchased shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) prior to January 2023 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: NEOG shares also have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 18, 2025, an investor in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) filed a lawsuit against Neogen Corporation over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants misrepresented the status of the 3M integration and failed to disclose the negative impact of integration issues on the financial health of Neogen, that the defendants issued a series of materially false and misleading statements which led investors to believe that the integration was progressing smoothly, and that the defendants downplayed integration "inefficiencies" and assured investors that they were fully aware and committed to resolving the issues quickly.

