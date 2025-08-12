Eco Waste Solutions Works With ADS To Deliver Innovative Waste Disposal System To Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
"We're thrilled to support this milestone deployment of the ESWDS with ADS," said Dave Waldmann, Eco Waste Solutions' Account Manager for ADS. "The customer's needs are demanding-remote locations, high operational tempo, and limited infrastructure. Our system will significantly reduce waste buildup and bolster their sustainability efforts."
ADS and EWS have a strategic alignment of complementary capabilities. ADS brings deep expertise in rural and remote infrastructure deployment, while EWS delivers innovative, field-proven solid waste disposal technology.
The ESWDS will be shipped this fall and, like all ESWDS units, will be fully operational within hours of deployment. It will support the base's mission readiness and provide scalable utility for future deployments across the Pacific.
About Eco Waste Solutions
Eco Waste Solutions designs and delivers innovative systems for managing solid and semi-solid waste in expeditionary and remote environments. Their products support global military, humanitarian, and industrial operations where sustainable, scalable, and compliant waste solutions are essential.
About ADS
Operating worldwide for over 28 years, ADS is the leading provider of operational equipment to the U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, and First Responders. Our purpose is to deliver the best equipment and technology to the men and women who are protecting our freedom.
SOURCE Eco Waste Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment