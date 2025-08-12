Eco Waste Solutions Works With ADS To Deliver Innovative Waste Disposal System To Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ESWDS offers an integrated, modular, military incinerator designed to handle both solid and semi-solid waste under austere conditions. Its scalable configuration meets the unique needs of military and expeditionary requirements, reducing logistical strain while supporting environmental compliance. ESWDS safely and effectively destroys 1,000 lbs. of waste per day.

"We're thrilled to support this milestone deployment of the ESWDS with ADS," said Dave Waldmann, Eco Waste Solutions' Account Manager for ADS. "The customer's needs are demanding-remote locations, high operational tempo, and limited infrastructure. Our system will significantly reduce waste buildup and bolster their sustainability efforts."

ADS and EWS have a strategic alignment of complementary capabilities. ADS brings deep expertise in rural and remote infrastructure deployment, while EWS delivers innovative, field-proven solid waste disposal technology.

The ESWDS will be shipped this fall and, like all ESWDS units, will be fully operational within hours of deployment. It will support the base's mission readiness and provide scalable utility for future deployments across the Pacific.

About Eco Waste Solutions

Eco Waste Solutions designs and delivers innovative systems for managing solid and semi-solid waste in expeditionary and remote environments. Their products support global military, humanitarian, and industrial operations where sustainable, scalable, and compliant waste solutions are essential.

About ADS

Operating worldwide for over 28 years, ADS is the leading provider of operational equipment to the U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, and First Responders. Our purpose is to deliver the best equipment and technology to the men and women who are protecting our freedom.

SOURCE Eco Waste Solutions