Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Launches Inaugural I Heart CHOP Event With Official Champion Saquon Barkley

Event will unite thousands of community members to raise funds to support CHOP's areas with the greatest need, touching countless aspects of pediatric research and care

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced the launch of the I Heart CHOP Run, Walk & Virtual Challenge , presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies, with Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Official Champion of the event.

Alongside CHOP, Barkley will help unite the community for the inaugural I Heart CHOP event on April 26, 2026, at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, including a 5K Run and 3K Family Fun Walk. For those who want to participate remotely, I Heart CHOP will continue in May with a month-long virtual challenge that gives family and friends from all over the world the chance to show their passion and commitment to creating brighter futures for children in CHOP's care.

"There's nothing more important to me than giving kids the chance to be kids. CHOP is doing phenomenal things to support families when they need it the most, and I'm excited to be a part of that mission, which hits home," Barkley said. "I'm honored to stand with them as the Official Champion for the inaugural I Heart CHOP Run, Walk and Virtual Challenge. I hope I can inspire others in the community to come together to raise vital funds for CHOP, share hope and make a meaningful impact."

To commemorate the occasion, CHOP shared special footage of the "draft" in which patients unanimously selected Barkley as their #1 pick to serve as the Official Champion of I Heart CHOP.

The I Heart CHOP Run, Walk & Virtual Challenge presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies will unite thousands of patients, families, corporate partners and members of the CHOP community to raise funds for CHOP and impact the lives of countless children and their families. I Heart CHOP also offers participants the opportunity to form teams to fundraise for the area of the hospital most meaningful to them, enabling them to support a shared passion.

Funds from I Heart CHOP will fuel CHOP's mission in a multitude of ways, including:



Encouraging creativity and play in the healthcare setting with events, activities and support for patient families

Training and educating the next generation of pediatric healers

Powering people, resources and tools that make innovative research possible every day Creating safer and healthier communities with educational and outreach programs

"This special event is for everyone who has a reason to 'heart' CHOP-because your child was cared for here, because your neighbor or grandparent worked here, because you've heard about breakthrough treatments developed here or because you believe that sick and ailing children deserve champions in their corner," said Monica Taylor Lotty, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at CHOP. "We are so grateful to Saquon for joining us as our Official CHOP Champion. Those participating in this exciting and inspiring event will make a lasting difference for children and their families both near and far."

The inaugural I Heart CHOP Run, Walk & Virtual Challenge will be presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), a national property/casualty and professional liability insurance carrier. As a leading insurance carrier for nonprofit and human service organizations, PHLY has been a proud partner of CHOP's Parkway Run & Walk event for more than 20 years, donating over $2 million. Beyond this longstanding commitment, the company and its employees also have supported CHOP initiatives like the Medical Financial Partnership , which provides high-quality services to help families achieve better health outcomes through financial stability.

"We are proud to be the lead sponsor for this event and to bolster support for CHOP, a place that continually amazes and inspires us with the incredible patient care and breakthroughs that happen there every day," said John Glomb, President and Chief Executive Officer at Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "TEAMPHLY has met many memorable patients and families, in addition to our own employees, whose lives have been touched by world-renowned care and research at CHOP. We could not be more excited to expand our passionate support by helping to raise funds for CHOP's life-changing mission."

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its longstanding commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare , a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit .

