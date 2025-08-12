Bit Origin Surpasses 70 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Holdings Following Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), today announced the closing of a private placement for the purchase and sale of 20 million Class A ordinary shares for aggregate gross proceeds of 30 million DOGE, at an acquisition cost of $0.2 per DOGE, to advance the Company's Dogecoin treasury.

Dogecoin Treasury KPIs as of August 11, 2025:



Holdings: 70,543,745 DOGE

Average Acquisition Cost: ~$0.2268 per DOGE1 Pro Forma DOGE-Per-Share (DPS): ~0.802



“We continue to reimagine how capital formation can align with our digital asset strategy,” said Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and CEO of Bit Origin.“This DOGE-denominated private placement enhances our ability to scale DOGE holdings while driving DOGE-Per-Share.”

This private placement complements Bit Origin's previously announced $500 million equity purchase and convertible note facility, which together support the Company's goal of building one of the largest Dogecoin treasuries among publicly traded companies.

1Average Acquisition Cost is calculated by dividing the sum of (i) total cost of DOGE acquisitions made in USD and (ii) cost attributed to the private placement, by the Company's current DOGE holdings.

2DOGE-Per-Share is calculated by dividing the Company's current DOGE holdings by the total number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of August 11, 2025.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd is an emerging growth company actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit .

