Sailpoint To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results On September 9, 2025
SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be available on SailPoint's website at .
An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.
About SailPoint
At SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL), we believe enterprise security must start with identity at the foundation. Today's enterprise runs on a diverse workforce of not just human but also digital identities-and securing them all is critical. Through the lens of identity, SailPoint empowers organizations to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data at speed and scale. Our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform delivers identity-first security, helping enterprises defend against dynamic threats while driving productivity and transformation. Trusted by many of the world's most complex organizations, SailPoint secures the modern enterprise.
Investor Relations Contact
Scott Schmitz, SVP IR
...
Media Relations Contact
Samantha Person, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
...
