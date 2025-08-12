Groundworks® Named To Inc. 5000 For The Ninth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks , North America's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, has again been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, Groundworks was added to Inc.'s Honor Roll, which is reserved for companies that receive the annual award for five or more years. The company earned the recognition through sustained growth, aggressive expansion, and a commitment to transforming the home services industry.

“Nine consecutive times on the annual list is a great honor for all Groundworks' employee owners,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks.“Our company's success is due to the hard work and dedication our team members bring to work each day, and we would not be where we are today without them.”

Groundworks has seen continued recognition for its investment in bettering the lives of local homeowners and providing unprecedented employee ownership benefits to skilled tradespeople. This year, additional investments in infrastructure and technology will help Groundworks' employees better deliver high-quality workmanship to local homeowners across the U.S. and Canada.

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer's greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As a nine-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with nearly 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks' combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners.

