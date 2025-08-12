Groundworks® Named To Inc. 5000 For The Ninth Consecutive Year
“Nine consecutive times on the annual list is a great honor for all Groundworks' employee owners,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks.“Our company's success is due to the hard work and dedication our team members bring to work each day, and we would not be where we are today without them.”
Groundworks has seen continued recognition for its investment in bettering the lives of local homeowners and providing unprecedented employee ownership benefits to skilled tradespeople. This year, additional investments in infrastructure and technology will help Groundworks' employees better deliver high-quality workmanship to local homeowners across the U.S. and Canada.
A complete company profile and other details can be found at . To learn more about Groundworks' success story, services, locations, and opportunities to join its dynamic team, visit .
About Groundworks
Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer's greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As a nine-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with nearly 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks' combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks' continued growth and success at .
Contact :
Gillian Luce
Director of Communications
...
Debbie Ehrman
FINN Partners
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment