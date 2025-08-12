Avenir Travel Edition By Direct Travel Now Available To OMNIA Partners Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded strategic partnership streamlines access to next-generation travel management for organizations nationwide

Denver, CO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. , a market leader in corporate travel management, today announced the expansion of its successful 8-year partnership with OMNIA Partners , the nation's largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public and private sectors.

As part of this expansion, OMNIA Partners members now have access to Avenir Travel Edition , Direct Travel's next-generation platform that blends intuitive technology with the company's renowned service and travel expertise. This enhanced offering strengthens an already proven partnership that has delivered streamlined, cost-effective travel solutions to a wide range of organizations.

OMNIA Partners connects thousands of organizations across the corporate, private equity, real estate, education, and government sectors-representing more than $30 billion in annual spend-with value-driven programs from best-in-class suppliers. The expanded relationship enables these members to leverage a broader range of travel solutions from Direct Travel to simplify travel management and drive better outcomes.

“Managing travel shouldn't be complicated-but too often, it is,” said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel.“That's why we've added Avenir to our suite of offerings for OMNIA Partners members. It's modern, flexible, and designed to deliver real results-making it easier for procurement leaders to create immediate impact.”

Direct Travel now offers OMNIA Partners members:



End-to-end travel management: From booking and policy guidance to supplier negotiations and reporting.

24/7 traveler support: Always-on help, duty of care tools, and proactive alerts when disruptions occur.

Modern booking experience: Avenir's intuitive platform offers deep travel content, personalization, and ease of use. Customizable programs: Services that flex to fit different industries, travel volumes, and business priorities.

“Every organization has its own unique goals-and travel should reflect that,” said Bemont.“We take the time to understand what matters most, then move quickly to build solutions that truly fit. That's how we turn travel into a strategic advantage.”

“Direct Travel has been a trusted partner for nearly a decade, consistently delivering both value and service to our members,” said Allan McCombs, Executive Vice President of Partner Development at OMNIA Partners.“With the addition of Avenir, they're bringing powerful new technology to a proven partnership that helps our members simplify operations, reduce costs, and elevate the traveler experience.”

To learn more about how Direct Travel is redefining business travel through service, technology, and flexibility, visit:

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide. Learn more at .

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel simplifies the business travel experience by combining advanced technology with personalized human service. Our open-technology infrastructure integrates seamlessly into your systems and workflows, while inviting third-party innovators to build with us-advancing the vision of“The Perfect Trip” through continuous innovation. Through Avenir, our best-in-class platform developed in partnership with leading technology providers, we offer the industry's broadest inventory and a modern shopping experience powered by real-time data and deep supplier connections. We deliver complete visibility across the travel journey, making it easier for travelers to plan, book, and manage trips-and smarter for businesses to oversee and optimize their programs. What truly sets us apart is the human thread that ties it all together: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to service and focused on delivering exceptional care at every step.

For more information, visit .

