A. Duie Pyle Earns Logistics Management Quest For Quality Award For 36Th Consecutive Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 101-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named a recipient of the 42nd annual Quest for Quality Awards presented by Logistics Management. This marks the 36th consecutive year that Logistics Management readers, who conduct the evaluation, have recognized Pyle's industry prowess; an outstanding achievement that solidifies the company as one of the leading performers in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category.

The Quest for Quality Awards are one of the most prestigious honors in the logistics and transportation sectors, serving as the leading benchmark of customer satisfaction and performance excellence. The awards are based on evaluations across various criteria, including customer service, reliability, value, IT capabilities, equipment and operational efficiency.

“Earning this recognition once again speaks volumes about the deep-rooted service culture and unwavering dedication of our Pyle People. It's a direct reflection of our commitment to not just meeting, but consistently exceeding our customers' expectations,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle.“As the supply chain landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on new technologies and innovation that help to refine our operations in order to maintain the exceptional service that has been the foundation of Pyle for over 100 years.”

Pyle's long-standing focus on innovation and operational excellence has solidified its position at the forefront of the LTL market. By continually adapting to the dynamic needs of its customers, Pyle not only upholds its reputation for reliability but also sets the standard for efficiency and service in a rapidly changing industry.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

