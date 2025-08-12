Green Check Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-year revenue growth spotlights market leadership, mission momentum and trusted infrastructure for cannabis commerce

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check , the trusted infrastructure powering compliant commerce in the legal cannabis industry, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list from Inc. magazine recognizes entrepreneurial leaders who drive growth and shape the future of business.

“This recognition reflects the impact we're making - not just in revenue, but in building a more trusted, transparent and scalable cannabis economy,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check.“We exist to unlock growth in high-risk industries, and this milestone affirms that mission. I'm grateful to our team, our partners and the financial institutions helping us transform access and legitimacy in cannabis banking.”

In a year marked by economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics, Green Check's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 signals resilience, relevance and relentless execution. Among this year's top 500 honorees, the median three-year revenue growth reached 1,552 percent, indicating the continued demand for innovation, trust and transparency in emerging markets.

Green Check's momentum tells a clear story:



$1B+ in monthly cannabis sales deposits processed through its platform in 2024



175+ financial institutions actively banking cannabis with confidence



14,000+ cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) served across 38 states

Multiple awards, including FinTech Breakthrough's“Best RegTech” and Forbes' Cannabis 42.0 list

“We don't just help financial institutions launch cannabis programs, we help them scale,” Hart added.“With Green Check, compliance becomes a catalyst for growth.”

For the complete list and honoree profiles, visit .

Green Check will be recognized at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala this October in Phoenix. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the fall issue of Inc. magazine.

To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.co .

About Green Check

Green Check is the trusted infrastructure powering compliant, scalable commerce in the cannabis industry. Founded by leaders in technology, banking, and regulation, Green Check connects more than 175 financial institutions with over 14,000 cannabis-related businesses across 38 states. Our platform combines expert-backed compliance tools, market connectivity and real-time insights to help high-risk businesses and financial institutions grow with confidence.

Green Check has been recognized by Forbes, CNBC and American Banker for its innovation, leadership and workplace culture and was recently named“Best RegTech” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

Learn more atText> or follow us onText> LinkedIn .

