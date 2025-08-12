Healthequity Community Foundation Expands National Impact With $50,000 In Grants
|1. A Place Called Home
|11. Idaho Youth Ranch
|2. Bright Paths
|12. Lifting Hands International
|3. California CareForce
|13. Mental Health Advocacy Services
|4. Children's Dental Health Clinic
|14. Nevada Health Centers
|5. ChildSafe Colorado
|15. Oasis
|6. Common Threads
|16. Pathways of Hope
|7. Family Promise of the Palouse
|17. Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
|8. Feed My People
|18. St. Vincent de Paul Louisville
|9. Giant Steps Autism Center
|19. Willow Domestic Violence Center
|10. Hannah's Treasure Chest
|20. Women's Resource Center
The HealthEquity Community Foundation will be providing and announcing additional funding rounds twice each year, and details about its mission and work can be found online .
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 17 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our“Purple service” and approach at .
