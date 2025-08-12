Healthequity Community Foundation Expands National Impact With $50,000 In Grants

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HealthEquity Community Foundation today announced its latest round of grant recipients, awarding $50,000 in total funding to 20 charitable nonprofit organizations representing a diverse range of communities from nearly every region of the country. The funding will support a range of operational activities, from providing food and clothing to delivering expert medical care and services.

“These resources will be put to work helping our most vulnerable populations by providing free dental, vision, and medical care,” said Cyndi Ankiewicz, executive director of California CareForce.“The demand for these services is immense, and there is nothing more satisfying than supporting and helping our neighbors in need.”

California CareForce exemplifies the kind of community-centered work the foundation supports across all four of its focus areas: health and medicine, mental health and crisis support, financial education and literacy and basic human needs.

The foundation has steadily increased funding across all of its core focus areas. This round reflects this commitment to holistic community wellness - including a 50 percent increase in support for mental health initiatives since the first round of funding. In addition to this latest funding round, the organization will also welcome a new leader later this year.

“It's been an honor to help launch the HealthEquity Community Foundation and support mission-aligned nonprofits that are making a difference in the communities we call home,” said Dale Miller, president of the HealthEquity Community Foundation.“As I prepare for retirement, I'm proud of what we've built - and excited for Stephanie Larsen to lead the next chapter with the same passion and purpose that have defined the organization since its inception.”

Larsen, who will assume the role of president later this year, has worked at HealthEquity for more than a decade and has a deep public health background that informs her work in benefits and wellness.

“The organizations we support are innovating across the spectrum of community need,” said Larsen, incoming president of the HealthEquity Community Foundation.“As we grow, our goal is to continue investing in work that connects health and financial well-being - particularly among vulnerable or underserved groups.”

The next grant cycle is open now through Sept. 30, 2025. Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to apply online .

The following organizations received funding in the summer 2025 grant cycle:

