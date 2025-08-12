2X Named To Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fifth Year, Leading Marketing Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 397% Three-Year Growth: 2X Enables B2B Companies to Scale Go-to-Market Engines With Greater Speed and Profitability

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that 2X , the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, ranked No.1,084 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This achievement affirms 2X's mission to empower B2B organizations to scale marketing and revenue operations faster, smarter, and without added overhead.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time validates our approach to solving the fundamental challenge B2B leaders face: achieving ambitious growth targets while operating with constrained budgets,” said Domenic Colasante, Co-Founder and CEO of 2X.“Since our founding in 2017, we've achieved an exceptional 80 percent seven-year CAGR-growth propelled by the trust of our clients, the dedication of our global team, and the strength of our model. By helping CMOs navigate rising complexity, shifting buyer expectations, and mounting pressure to prove ROI, we're leading the next wave of marketing transformation. This recognition drives our momentum, and we're more energized than ever to raise the bar.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Fueled by rising demand from B2B CMOs and accelerated revenue marketing initiatives, the company has expanded rapidly through strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships-backed by Recognize and Insight Partners. Recent moves include acquiring Outbound Funnel and Intelligent Demand and investing in Get Levrg . Today, 2X delivers next-gen marketing for more than 150 clients, including SAP, Ricoh, Docker, Hyland, Seismic, Qlik and GoTo, by combining enterprise-grade strategy, automation and partnerships with leaders such as 6sense and Copy.ai .

2X is the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, helping GTM leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its comprehensive managed services delivery model. Building on its foundation as the leader in B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS), 2X now provides end-to-end go-to-market solutions including marketing operations and martech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, revenue operations, sales technology implementation, and strategic consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firms Recognize Partners and Insight Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit or our LinkedIn .

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. Among the top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

