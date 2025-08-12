Televox Awarded National Patient Access And Engagement Software Agreement With Premier, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management, announced a new national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company serving over two-thirds of U.S. providers. Effective September 1, 2025, the agreement enables Premier members, at their discretion, to access pre-negotiated pricing and terms for TeleVox's industry-leading solutions, including Digital Front Door, Appointment Management, Digital Care Programs, and Patient Marketing.









“We're honored to collaborate with Premier and help their members deliver more accessible, personalized, and connected care experiences,” said Sam Meckey, President of TeleVox.“For over 30 years, we've helped providers meet patients where they are - before, during, and after care - while reducing the burden on staff and improving outcomes.”

The success of TeleVox's patient access and engagement software lies in its capacity to meet the dynamic needs of providers and patients. By facilitating omnichannel, AI-powered conversational interactions and automation, TeleVox addresses these requirements seamlessly, offering communication solutions designed to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their entire care journey, both now and into the future.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About TeleVox

TeleVox, part of WestCX within West Technology Group, is a trusted leader in digital patient relationship management. Recognized for innovation with honors like the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Practice Management Solution, TeleVox helps providers of all sizes deliver timely, effective, and personalized care. From automated outreach to generative AI-powered communication, TeleVox is transforming the way healthcare organizations connect with their patients-reducing staff burden, improving outcomes, and enhancing care journeys. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of WestCX, within West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

