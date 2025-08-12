Delinea Surpasses $400M In ARR And Expands Global Momentum With Strong First-Half 2025 Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued SaaS growth, AI innovation, and go-to-market execution underscore Delinea's leadership in securing both human and machine identities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea , a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, achieved strong results for the first half of its 2025 fiscal year, marked by durable and profitable growth, continued SaaS momentum, and significant global go-to-market execution. The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has now surpassed $400 million, with SaaS continuing to make up the majority of its ARR footprint.

Building on the momentum it carried into 2025, Delinea closed the first half with several record-breaking transactions and with particular strength in execution across its Americas and EMEA regions. This performance was reinforced by the capabilities of the Delinea Platform. Built with enterprise-grade resilience and the ability to perform zero-downtime upgrades, the cloud-native Delinea Platform delivers unmatched reliability, proven by an industry-leading 99.995% uptime commitment.

“Years ago, we anticipated identity would become the new frontline of cybersecurity defense, and we invested early on to lead that transformation,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea.“While others are navigating massive acquisitions and complex integrations, we have the freedom and clarity to double down on innovation, customer success, and expanding our cloud-native platform without distraction. That focus is a real advantage, especially as enterprises look for identity-first solutions that can scale with speed, simplicity, and confidence. We've never been more confident in our strategy, our people, and the role we play in helping customers leverage and secure their use of AI to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Delinea further extended its product leadership with the recent unveiling of Delinea Iris AI, a powerful and practical AI engine embedded natively in the Delinea Platform. The company is also helping organizations safeguard and secure the use of AI with new innovations announced in 1H 2025, like vaulting and management of AI credentials, enforcement of access controls on sensitive AI systems, and discovery of shadow AI usage. Meanwhile, new capabilities such as Delinea Authorization and Delinea Auditing, both powered by Iris AI, are helping customers secure with AI for real-time, risk-aware access decisions and deep insight into session activity across hybrid environments.

“We're executing with discipline and momentum, and our financial profile reflects that,” said Stephanie Reiter, Chief Financial Officer at Delinea.“We continue to see strong demand for our solutions, driven by the urgent need to secure both human and machine identities. Our ARR is now above $400 million, our SaaS growth is solid, and we're operating with healthy margins. These results underscore the value we deliver to our customers.”

To support its continued growth, Delinea also made strategic additions to its executive team:



Alex Thurber joined as Senior Vice President of Global Channels, bringing deep experience in partner ecosystems and channel strategies.

Frank Martillotti was appointed Vice President of Global Services to lead service delivery and customer enablement.

Justin Bradley was brought on as VP of Customer Success to help drive customer satisfaction, retention, and growth. Spence Young was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, covering EMEA and APAC.

Delinea was also recently recognized as one of only 29 companies with over 500 employees to be named a 2025 Technology Top Workplace, based on anonymous employee feedback. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Privileged Identity Management Solutions, Q3 2025 report.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea's leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

