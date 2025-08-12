Mrna Therapeutics Strategic Research Report 2025 Market To Reach $34.5 Billion By 2030 - Rise Of Mrna-Based Protein Replacement Therapies Strengthens Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns mRNA Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Investment in mRNA Technology for Therapeutic Development Drives Market Growth Surge in Global Demand for mRNA-Based Vaccines Expands Market Opportunity for mRNA Therapeutics Accelerated Research and Development in mRNA-Based Cancer Therapies Expands Market Horizons Regulatory Support and Fast-Track Approvals for mRNA Therapies Strengthen Market Confidence and Adoption Technological Advancements in mRNA Delivery Systems Propel Growth in Therapeutic Applications Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Adoption of mRNA Therapeutics in Tailored Treatment Plans The Emergence of mRNA-based Infectious Disease Treatments Spells Long-term Growth for the Therapeutics Market Increasing Use of mRNA Vaccines in Global Immunization Campaigns Accelerates Market Adoption The Shift Toward Preventive Healthcare and Proactive Disease Management Boosts Demand for mRNA Therapeutics Growing Integration of mRNA Technology into Cancer Immunotherapies Expands Market Opportunity Increasing Collaborations Between Biopharma Companies and Research Institutions Fuel mRNA Therapeutics Innovation The Global COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Significant Investment and Infrastructure Development for mRNA Therapeutics Expansion of Clinical Trials for mRNA Therapeutics in Rare and Genetic Diseases Spurs Market Potential Rising Focus on the Safety and Efficacy of mRNA-based Therapies Strengthens Consumer Confidence and Adoption The Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in mRNA Therapeutics Development Drives Innovation Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities for mRNA-based Drugs Increases Market Accessibility and Scalability Increasing Global Health Initiatives and Public-Private Partnerships Accelerates Demand for mRNA Therapeutics The Rise of mRNA-based Protein Replacement Therapies Strengthens Market Demand for mRNA in Genetic Disorders Regulatory and Ethical Issues Surrounding mRNA Technology Drive Innovation in Safety Protocols and Guidelines Increasing Interest in mRNA as a Platform for Targeted Therapies Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Therapeutic Products
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 48 Companies Featured in This Report
- Abogen Biosciences Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Anima Biotech Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. BioNTech SE Comanche Biopharma CureVac N.V. eTheRNA Immunotherapies NV Ethris GmbH EXACIS Biotherapeutics Gritstone bio, Inc. HC Bioscience Inflammatix, Inc. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Moderna, Inc. Nutcracker Therapeutics Orna Therapeutics ReCode Therapeutics Strand Therapeutics Translate Bio (Acquired by Sanofi)
