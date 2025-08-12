403
Poland Plans Turning Wind Farm into Surveillance
(MENAFN) Poland is repurposing a significant offshore wind energy project into a strategic monitoring tool for NATO, according to Euractiv's report on Monday.
The Baltic Power initiative is reportedly being equipped with radars and surveillance devices on its turbine structures due to a perceived escalation in Russian hybrid threats.
Positioned under 200 kilometers from Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave, the Baltic Power installation is poised to become one of Poland’s most expansive offshore wind energy sites.
The 76-turbine complex is slated for completion by 2026 and is projected to supply electricity to approximately 1.5 million homes.
Marcin Godek, the site’s operations and maintenance supervisor, stated that the monitoring systems are being fitted based on a checklist issued by Poland’s Ministry of Defense.
This strategic upgrade comes in the wake of multiple security-related events in the Baltic area, including the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline and damage to vital energy connections such as the Balticconnector and EstLink 2.
Reports of unauthorized drone and ship movements, along with instances of GPS spoofing and electronic interference during the construction phase, reportedly triggered the decision to strengthen oversight, Euractiv noted.
“The threats to offshore energy infrastructure are very real,” emphasized Giles Dickson, CEO of the advocacy organization Wind Europe, as quoted by the publication. “Assets are being attacked physically, not just cyberattacks.”
“We are looking at infrastructure differently than we were one year ago,” stated Ignacy Niemczycki, Poland’s state secretary for EU affairs, in an interview with Euractiv.
“We are looking at infrastructure differently than we were one year ago,” stated Ignacy Niemczycki, Poland’s state secretary for EU affairs, in an interview with Euractiv.
